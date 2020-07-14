A3 Artists Agency Names April Perroni As New Head Of Business Affairs

EXCLUSIVE: A3 Artists Agency has announced April Perroni as its new Head of Business Affairs.

“As our new Head of Business Affairs, April will work with agents across all divisions to provide our clients with the best service possible,” said A3 President Brian Cho. “With vast experience advising on a wide array of client deals across the entertainment industry, April brings with her the experience necessary to continue the agency’s growth.”

Prior to A3, Perroni served as Senior Vice President and Head of Talent & Literary Business Affairs at Paradigm. During her 12 years at Paradigm, she was responsible for negotiating and reviewing television, motion picture, literary, artist branding and new media agreements for the agency’s actor, writer, director, producer and music clients. She initially began her career at ICM Partners.

Perroni was featured in LA Biz’s “Women of Influence” issue in 2018. A native of New York, she received her B.A. from Vassar College and her J.D. from New York Law School. She will be based out of Los Angeles.