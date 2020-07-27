ABC Tops Sunday Ratings With Repeat Lineup; ‘60 Minutes’ Ticks Up

Most of the broadcast networks took Sunday off, with CBS’ 60 Minutes the lone original on the Big 4 and the CW and ABC topping primetime in both the adults 18-49 demographic and viewers with repeats of America’s Funniest Home Videos (the night’s top-rated show), Celebrity Family Feud, Press Your Luck and Match Game.

60 Minutes (0.4, 6.46M) was up from last week and was the night’s most-watched program. The rest of CBS’ Sunday lineup included reruns of Tough As Nails, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans. It tied with NBC in the demo (0.3) after the latter aired encores of Cannonball, The Titan Games and America’s Got Talent.

Elsewhere, Fox’s night featured a repeat of Last Man Standing followed by encores of its Sunday animation block of Duncanville, The Simpsons, Bless the Harts, Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy. The CW served reruns of DC’s Stargirl and Penn and Teller: Fool Us.



Univision averaged a 0.2 in the demo with its lineup of Aqui y Ahora (0.2, 966,000) and two servings of NBL El Reencuentro — the first hour (0.2, 853K) held steady in the demo while the second hour (0.2, 766K) dropped some eyeballs. Its night ended with La Rosa de Guadalupe (0.2, 596K).