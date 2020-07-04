Click to Skip Ad
Coronavirus Los Angeles
Jae Hong/AP

UPDATE 4:51AM: Today’s early morning earthquake that was felt firmly in Los Angeles has been downgraded to a 4.2 magnitude from its initial 4.3. It occurred less than a mile from LA, four miles from Santa Clarita, and seven miles from Burbank, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. No immediate injuries or instances of significant damage have been reported.

PREVIOUSLY 4:45AM: Los Angeles residents were given a rude awakening circa 4.30AM this morning when a 4.3 magnitude earthquake hit the city. A smaller second shake registered 3.3 shortly after.

The quake’s epicentre was near San Fernando Valley. Many notable residents were rocked out of bed and took directly to Twitter, including Tyra Banks, Zach Braff, rapper Lil Nas, Queer Eye presenter Karamo, Youtuber Lilly Singh, and more. See some highlights below.

