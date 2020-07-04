UPDATE 4:51AM: Today’s early morning earthquake that was felt firmly in Los Angeles has been downgraded to a 4.2 magnitude from its initial 4.3. It occurred less than a mile from LA, four miles from Santa Clarita, and seven miles from Burbank, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. No immediate injuries or instances of significant damage have been reported.

PREVIOUSLY 4:45AM: Los Angeles residents were given a rude awakening circa 4.30AM this morning when a 4.3 magnitude earthquake hit the city. A smaller second shake registered 3.3 shortly after.

The quake’s epicentre was near San Fernando Valley. Many notable residents were rocked out of bed and took directly to Twitter, including Tyra Banks, Zach Braff, rapper Lil Nas, Queer Eye presenter Karamo, Youtuber Lilly Singh, and more. See some highlights below.

who else felt that earthquake? pic.twitter.com/TAKsOTCeHN — nope (@LilNasX) July 30, 2020

That literally just scared me. My entire house was shaking and my dogs were howling before and while it was happening. I’m awake now! 2020 enough is enough! #earthquake pic.twitter.com/pM32K36T2e — Karamo (@Karamo) July 30, 2020

My heart is legit racing. That earthquake has my heart in my throat. — Lilly Singh (@Lilly) July 30, 2020

Happy to know that was an earthquake cuz just I woke up confused af — TINASHE (@Tinashe) July 30, 2020

Whoa! I felt that earthquake, too! Woke me up. https://t.co/pFuR3CKEf0 — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) July 30, 2020

Not during these frickin earthquakes! — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) July 30, 2020

If that #earthquake is any clue of what’s next in 2020, I’m done. — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) July 30, 2020

My preparedness for an earthquake is the same as the US government for COVID-19. None. — JoJo. (@iamjojo) July 30, 2020

My children are in my arms and we are awake too early because of that earthquake but now they’re discussing how their ninja skills would totally help in this time 🤣💁🏼‍♀️ I’m just happy they’re more interested and curious about it and less scared. Hallelujah! https://t.co/MHm925Ezd6 — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) July 30, 2020

Felt the earthquake and…I liked it! — billy eichner (@billyeichner) July 30, 2020