’30 Rock’ Reunion Teaser Trailer: Tina Fey’s Liz Lemon Takes On Maskless New Yorker

We’re getting the first look at the 30 Rock reunion special episode in a just-released teaser trailer. It opens with Tina Fey’s Liz Lemon, who is clearly not happy when she runs into a man without a mask on a New York City street during the coronavirus pandemic.

“No mask hotshot? You scared of the virus now?” she yells at the maskless stranger, “I already had corona, I’m on my way to donate plasma,” the man replies as he runs away from her. “Boom! Another successful interaction with a man!” shouts Liz.

The hourlong scripted special will air at 8 pm Thursday, July 16 on NBC, the day before 30 Rock launches on Peacock, NBCU’s new streaming service. The special episode, part of NBC’s virtual upfront event, features the return of cast members from the original series including Fey, Alec Baldwin as Jack Donaghy, Tracy Morgan as Tracy Jordan, Jane Krakowski as Jenna Maroney, Jack McBrayer as Kenneth, and more.

It will be the first time the cast has been together since the series ended seven years ago.

Check out the trailer above.