‘2 Dope Queens’ Co-Creator Phoebe Robinson To Launch Book Imprint With Plume

Phoebe Robinson, co-creator and co-host of the 2 Dope Queens podcast that was made into eight HBO specials and author of the bestselling You Can’t Touch My Hair, is partnering with her publisher Plume to launch a new imprint.

The imprint, Tiny Reparations Books, will publishing literary fiction and nonfiction as well as essay collections that highlight and amplify what Plume promises will be “unique and diverse voices.” Plume also announced the purchase of world rights to Robinson’s next book, Six Feet Apart, set for publication in fall 2021.

“We all know there is a lack of diversity in publishing,” Robinson said in a statement. “Tiny Reparations Books recognizes that the publishing landscape isn’t going to change until the actual work starts behind the scenes. I am thrilled to partner with Plume to help take this important step. And I look forward to bringing a wide range of voices to Plume and helping to push the boundaries of publishing.”

Robinson will take the title of founder, with Christine Ball, publisher of Dutton and Plume, will serve as publisher. (Plume is a division of Dutton/Penguin Random House.)

In addition to cocreating and costarring with Jessica Williams of 2 Dope Queens and authoring You Can’t Touch My Hair, Robinson also authored Everything’s Trash, But It’s Okay, was a staff writer for the final season of IFC’s Portlandia and made her film debut in the Netflix comedy Ibiza. She hosted the podcast Sooo Many White Guys about the New York comedy scene and has launched the new advice podcast Black Frasier. Comedy Central announced in August 2019 that Robinson will star in and executive-produce a 10-episode interview show called Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson, which will be the first project produced by Robinson’s production company, also named Tiny Reparations.

The imprint deal was brokered by Robert Guinsler at Sterling Lord Literistic. Robinson’s longtime publicist, Sam Srinivasan at Sechel PR, will partner with Plume to provide publicity for Tiny Reparations Books.