1091 Acquires ‘Inez & Doug & Kira’; Cleopatra Takes ‘Le Choc du Futur’; Vision Films Sets ‘Accidental Climber’ Documentary

1091 has secured worldwide rights Inez & Doug & Kira, the directorial debut feature from Julia Kots. Starring Michael Chernus (Spiderman: Homecoming, Orange is the New Black), Tawny Cypress (Blacklist Redemption, Billions), and Talia Thiesfield (Succession, Kevin Can Wait), the film will be released across all digital platforms this fall. The indie, which premiered at the 2019 Woodstock Film Festival, centers around the unexpected suicide of Inez, who leaves behind no clues as to why she takes her own life. Her twin sister, Kira, and Kira’s fiancé, Doug—both of whom shared their own complicated relationship with Inez—embark on a quest to solve the mystery behind their loved one’s death. The rights deal was handled by producers Caitlin Gold of Tanbark Pictures and Márcia Mayer of Tenacious Productions, with Carly Reicho on behalf of 1091.

Cleopatra Entertainment has picked up U.S. rights to the Marc Collin’-directed electronic music drama, Le Choc du Futur (The Shock Of The Future), which premiered at the 2020 SXSW Film Festival and will be released on November 10. The story is set Paris of 1978 when old formulas do not charm listeners anymore, creating the need for new music to arise in its place. Alma Jodorowskystars as Ana, who, in an extremely male-dominated industry, uses her electronic gadgets to make herself heard, creating a new sound that will mark the decades to come: the music of the future! Cleopatra founder and CEO Brian Perera and Tim Yasui VP/GM of Cleopatra Entertainment negotiated the deal with Quentin Worthington from MPM Premium on behalf of the filmmakers.

Vision Films Inc. is set to release Accidental Climber, a documentary charting the journey of 68-year-old climber Jim Geiger summiting Everest from filmmaker Steven Oritt. Geiger attempts to become the oldest American to summit the peak, Since beginning his journey climbing over 35 years ago at the age of 40, Geiger has now ascended more than 14 mountains over 6500 feet on the west coast alone, including Mount Whitney and Mount Shasta more than 22 times and Pyramid Peak in the Sierras in CA (approximately 10,000 feet in elevation) more than 100 times. Corey Bobker, John Nguyen, and Erit Yellen produced the doc to be released on digital and DVD platforms August 11