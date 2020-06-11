‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Renewed For Season 2 By NBC

NBC has ordered a second season of musical dramedy Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist starring Jane Levy. We hear the order is for 13 episodes.

A co-production between Lionsgate TV and Universal TV, the series had been considered the strongest contender among NBC’s bubble shows this season. It has a passionate following and recently topped USA Today’s annual Save Our Shows poll with record support.

Of the other NBC bubble series, the network this week canceled Lincoln Rhyme: The Hunt for the Bone Collector and Perfect Harmony. Manifest is still very much in contention as NBC and producer Warner Bros. TV are discussing a deal, while Indebted is not expected to continue.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist has been a digital phenom with huge online/social media following whose very modest Live+Same Day linear ratings are dwarfed by its delayed multi-platform numbers. It is one of NBC’s strongest digital performers, with digital sources generating more than half its 35-day viewership in the 18-49 demo.

For instance, Season 1 of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist averaged a ho-hum 0.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.1 million viewers overall in Live+7 Nielsens. But the Jan. 7 series premiere has grown to a 3.3 rating in 18-49 and 7.9 million viewers to date when digital and linear delayed viewing is factored in.

Because digital breakouts of that caliber don’t come along often, NBC, Lionsgate TV and Universal TV had been trying to find a business framework to make a renewal on the linear network feasible, including possibly pursuing a full-season streaming pact.

All episodes of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist are available on NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, Peacock, whose premium tier offers next-day episodes of the show.

“We were overwhelmed by the number of people who fell in love with Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and how much joy it brought to everyone,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming, NBC Entertainment. “We’re thrilled to bring it back and can’t wait to see how Zoey’s journey continues.”

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is created/executive produced by Jake in Progress creator Austin Winsberg, who serves as showrunner. It stars Levy as Zoey Clarke, a whip-smart computer coder forging her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event, Zoey, who always preferred podcasts over pop songs, suddenly starts to hear the innermost wants, thoughts and desires of the people around her – her family, co-workers and complete strangers – through popular songs. At first, she questions her own sanity, but after getting some guidance from her musically adept neighbor, Mo (Alex Newell), and making a breakthrough with her ailing father (Peter Gallagher), Zoey soon realizes this unwanted curse might just be an incredibly wonderful gift as she connects with the world like never before.

The series also stars Skylar Astin, John Clarence Stewart, with Mary Steenburgen. Lauren Graham is special guest star.

After the Season 1 finale last month, Winsberg told Deadline that the second season could see a “deeper dive” into the characters and their backstories as well as the other people in their lives.

“There’s a lot more I want to do with Mo in Season 2,” he said. “I want to get into a work situation with Mo. I think we haven’t done a deep enough dive yet into Max’s (Astin) backstory, so there’s a whole story thread I want to do with Max and his father in particular. He referenced his dad a couple times in the season. The big part of it, especially for the family and for Zoey is how do we move on and how do we move on after a tragedy and what does moving on look like and how do we rebound and come back from it?”

Winsberg writes and executive produces. Kim Tannenbaum and Eric Tannenbaum, Paul Feig, David Blackman, Daniel Inkeles and Sam Laybourne also serve as executive producers. Jason Wang, Samantha McIntyre and Davah Avena serve as co-executive producers with Dan Magnante, Michele Greco and Mandy Moore serving as producers.

Lionsgate and Universal Television produce in association with the Tannenbaum Company, Feigco Entertainment, Universal Music Group’s Polygram Entertainment and Zihuatenejo Productions.