YouTube Star Jenna Marbles Leaving Her Channel, Apologizes For Blackface Video

Jenna Marbles , who became one of the most popular YouTube vloggers and claimed more than 3 billion views and 20 million subscribers in her decade-long career, is quitting her channel

In an 11-minute video posted to her channel, Marbles apologized for past instances of slut-shaming and for doing a blackface video impersonating rapper Nicki Minaj.

“I get it. We’re at a time where we are purging ourselves of anything and everything toxic … I’ve definitely done things in the past that weren’t great. I’m not completely unproblematic. I’ve tried my best to grow up.”

Her apology largely focused on the 2011 blackface video. Marbles was blasted after it posted, and she never repeated it, claiming to have learned from the experience.