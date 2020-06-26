YouTube Star Jenna Marbles Leaving Her Channel, Apologizes For Blackface Video

In an 11-minute video posted to her channel, Marbles apologized for past instances of slut-shaming and for doing a blackface video impersonating rapper Nicki Minaj.
“I get it. We’re at a time where we are purging ourselves of anything and everything toxic … I’ve definitely done things in the past that weren’t great. I’m not completely unproblematic. I’ve tried my best to grow up.”
Her apology largely focused on the 2011 blackface video. Marbles was blasted after it posted, and she never repeated it, claiming to have learned from the experience.
She concluded, “For now I just can’t exist on this channel. I want to hold myself accountable, and it’s painful to do it. I’m ashamed of things I’ve done and said in my past. But, it’s important.”
