YouTube Launches $100M Fund To Amplify Black Voices; Sets Racial Justice Special Hosted By Common & Keke Palmer

YouTube has created a $100 million fund to help amplify the voices of Black creators and artists on its video streaming platform. As part of the initiative, YouTube today announced Bear Witness, Take Action, a 90-minute-plus special aimed at inspiring the platform’s global community to take action for racial justice. Hosted by Common and Keke Palmer, the special will feature YouTube creators, artists, public figures and activists. It’s set to premiere Saturday, June 13 at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT.

“I support the Black Lives Matter movement and I think it’s imperative that we help amplify Black voices and continue the conversation about meaningful change and racial justice,” said Susanne Daniels, Global Head of Original Content for YouTube. “YouTube has a unique ability to unite creators, artists and powerful voices within the Black community to encourage the world to stand up and speak out for racial justice.”

Moderators include Jemele Hill, Roland S. Martin and Soledad O’Brien; panelists include Ambers Closet, Kimberlé Crenshaw, Patrisse Cullors, Kimberly N. Foster, Alicia Garza, Roxane Gay, Eddie Glaude, Andrew Hawkins, Kimberly Jones, Jouelzy, MN FATS, Prince EA, Rashad Robinson, Bakari Sellers, Michael Skolnik, Chaz Smith and Baratunde Thurston; special guests Tremayne Anchrum, Carmelo Anthony, AyChristeneGames, Danielle Bainbridge, Essang Bassey, Shalom Blac, Asante Blackk, Sterling K. Brown, Hakeem Butler, Duke Dawson, De’arra & Ken, Khadi Don, Rasul Douglas, Teala Dunn, Bryce Hall, Skai Jackson, Jamilla & Que, Jarvis Landry, Alonzo Lerone, Indya Moore, Jeff Okudah, Laviska Shenault Jr., Bryan Stevenson, sWooZie and Wilmer Valderrama. The event will also feature musical performances from John Legend and Trey Songz. Viewers will be encouraged to donate to support the Equal Justice Initiative directly on the YouTube livestream.

The special is produced by SpringHill Entertainment, Fly on the Wall and Byron Phillips. Reginald Hudlin serves as Executive Producer and Showrunner.