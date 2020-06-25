YouTube Gets Back With Demi Lovato With Four-Part Documentary Series

EXCLUSIVE: YouTube has greenlit a four-part documentary series following pop-star Demi Lovato.

The as-yet-untitled series will be directed by Michael D. Ratner, who directed and exec produced Quibi’s recent &Music series, and produced by Ratner’s OBB Pictures, which produced YouTube’s recent Justin Bieber: Seasons series.

The new series will follow Lovato returning to show fans her personal and musical journey over the past three years. Earlier this year, Lovato performed the National Anthem before Super Bowl 54 between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

This comes nearly two years after the digital platform and the This Is Me singer were set to do a follow-up doc to Demi Lovato: Simply Confidential.

That film, which was directed by Hannah Lux Davis, was released in 2017 and has been viewed more than 32M times. It chronicled the recording of her Tell Me You Love Me record and her life and career including her stint on the Disney Channel and her struggles with bipolar disorder and addition.

The Google-owned service had been in talks to make a follow-up film in 2018 before Lovato overdosed and that project was put on hold. She is understood to have recently seen the Justin Bieber series and reached back out to YouTube to say she is ready to make another doc.

The news comes ahead of YouTube’s NewFronts presentation to advertisers, where Chief Business Officer Robert Kyncl is set to unveil a slew of new originals.