‘Yellowstone’ Season 3 Premiere Breaks Another Ratings Record With 6.5 Million Total Viewers In Live+3

Yellowstone continues to break ratings records. In Live+3, Sunday’s season 3 premiere of Paramount Network’s flagship drama series drew 6.5 million total viewers, up 164% from Live+same day, making it the most watched season premiere on cable in nearly two years.

In adults 18-49, the premiere episode notched a 2.56 rating, up 163% from the premiere, and in P25-54, it nabbed a 3.56 rating up 171% from the premiere episode in L+3, according to Nielsen.

Across four networks (three Paramount Network telecasts and three simulcasts on CMT, TV Land & Pop) the Season 3 premiere drew 9.3 million total viewers in L+3.

All told, the season 3 premiere was the No. 1 season premiere of 2020 with target demos P18-49 and P25-54, the highest-rated telecast in network history with P25-54, the most-watched telecast in network history with total viewers and the highest-rated telecast with P18-49 in over four years, according to the network and Nielsen.

Related Story 'Holey Moley' & 'Don't' Top Thursday Ratings; 'Broke' Dips In Farewell

Yellowstone also posted double-digit ratings increases vs the season 2 premiere in L+3. In P18-49, the season 3 premiere notched a 2.56 rating, up 51% from season 2; in P25-54, the premiere nabbed a 3.56 rating up 43% from season 2. Total viewers increased by 30% (6.5m vs 5.0m) over the season 2 premiere in L+3.

In addition to the simulcast on CMT, TV Land and Pop, the Yellowstone Season 3 opener was promoted across all networks in ViacomCBS’ Entertainment and Youth Group run by Chris McCarthy, including MTV, Comedy Central and CMT, with the additional exposure credited for bringing in new viewers to the popular series.

It’s the same strategy used with the Awkwafina is Nora from Queens premiere on Comedy Central and simulcast, and the finale of Pop’s Schitt’s Creek.

Co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Oscar winner Kevin Costner), who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States, under constant attack by those it borders – land developers, an Indian reservation, and America’s first National Park.

Paramount Network renewed the series for a fourth season in February, along with an announcement of Sheridan’s mega overall production and development deal with ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Brands, which includes Paramount Network.

Cast also includes new season 3 cast member Josh Holloway, along with Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards and Gil Birmingham.

Yellowstone is co-produced by 101 Studios. Executive producers are John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser and Bob Yari.