‘Yellowstone’ Returns To Massive 4.2 Million Viewers On Paramount Network; Season 3 Premiere Logs Triple-Digit Demo Gains

EXCLUSIVE: Paramount Network’s flagship drama series Yellowstone has hit more ratings milestones. Sunday’s Season 3 premiere drew 4.2 million total viewers on Paramount Network, up 76% from the season 2 premiere. It also set ratings records across key demos, drawing a 1.78 rating in P18-49, up a whopping 127% from the Season 2 premiere, and a 2.4 rating in P25-54, up 112% vs the Season 2 premiere on Paramount Network.

Across four networks (three Paramount Network telecasts and three simulcasts on CMT, TV Land & Pop) the Season 3 premiere drew 6.6 million total viewers to rank as the No. 1 most-watched cable premiere of 2020.

Yellowstone also was the No. 1 most social cable ad supported program on Sunday, with 70,000 interactions up 54% from season two.

Season 2 of Yellowstone was the #1 scripted series of the summer across cable and broadcast TV in the key P18-49 and P25-54 demos and the most-watched 2019 summer series on cable TV among total viewers. It’s also the brand’s most-watched scripted series ever and Viacom’s most-watched scripted series since 2010.

Co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Oscar winner Kevin Costner), who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States, under constant attack by those it borders – land developers, an Indian reservation, and America’s first National Park.

Paramount Network renewed the series for a fourth season in February, along with an announcement of Sheridan’s mega overall production and development deal with ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Brands, which includes Paramount Network.

Cast also includes new season 3 cast member Josh Holloway, along with Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards and Gil Birmingham.

Costner appeared just last week for a screening of the Season 2 finale of Yellowstone, followed by a Q&A, for the Deadline Virtual Screening Series ahead of the Season 3 premiere.

Yellowstone is co-produced by 101 Studios. Executive producers are John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser and Bob Yari.

New episodes air Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Paramount Network.