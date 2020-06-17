‘Yellowstone’ Actor Neal McDonough To Star In & Executive Produce ‘Red Stone’ Indie

Neal McDonough, who has recently been seen on shows like Yellowstone, Altered Carbon and the Robert Zemeckis series Project Blue Book, has signed on to star in Red Stone, an indie thriller written and directed by Derek Presley. McDonough, who also serves as an executive producer on the film, will star alongside Dash Melrose (Little Fires Everywhere), Michael Cudlitz (The Walking Dead), Dominic Scott Kay (Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End), Jason Douglas (The Walking Dead), Allie DeBerry (A.N.T. Farm), and Mike Dopud (The Predator).

Filming is currently underway in Texas. The story follows Motley (Melrose), whose life spirals out of control as he’s forced to go on the run from southern crime lord, Jed Haywood (Cudlitz). Boon, Haywood’s best henchman and close friend, is tracking Motley and over the course of one day, both Motley and Boon go on a spiritual journey as their fate brings them together for a showdown.

Robert Johnson, Jason Starne, and Austin Williams are producing the pic with McDonough and Alex Blackmon as EPs.

McDonough, who presently can be seen in The Warrant on Amazon and appeared in Paramount’s hit feature Sonic the Hedgehog, is repped by Buchwald and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson, and Christopher.