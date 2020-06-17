Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

SAG-AFTRA, ICM, UTA, Endeavor, CAA, R&C/PMK, Gersh & Others To Observe Juneteenth As Annual Holiday; Date Marks Anniversary Of End Of Slavery In America – Update

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Hot Cannes Package: Kristen Stewart To Play Princess Diana In Pablo Larraín's 'Spencer'

Read the full story

‘Yellowstone’ Actor Neal McDonough To Star In & Executive Produce ‘Red Stone’ Indie

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (10264703bn) Neal McDonough, a cast member in the Paramount Network television series "Yellowstone," poses at the Paramount Network, Comedy Central, TV Land Press Day 2019 at the London West Hollywood, in West Hollywood, Calif LA Press Day with Comedy Central, Paramount and TV Land, West Hollywood, USA - 30 May 2019
Shutterstock

Neal McDonough, who has recently been seen on shows like Yellowstone, Altered Carbon and the Robert Zemeckis series Project Blue Book, has signed on to star in Red Stone, an indie thriller written and directed by Derek Presley. McDonough, who also serves as an executive producer on the film, will star alongside Dash Melrose (Little Fires Everywhere), Michael Cudlitz (The Walking Dead), Dominic Scott Kay (Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End), Jason Douglas (The Walking Dead), Allie DeBerry (A.N.T. Farm), and Mike Dopud (The Predator).

Filming is currently underway in Texas. The story follows Motley (Melrose), whose life spirals out of control as he’s forced to go on the run from southern crime lord, Jed Haywood (Cudlitz). Boon, Haywood’s best henchman and close friend, is tracking Motley and over the course of one day, both Motley and Boon go on a spiritual journey as their fate brings them together for a  showdown.

Robert Johnson, Jason Starne, and Austin Williams are producing the pic with McDonough and Alex Blackmon as EPs.

McDonough, who presently can be seen in The Warrant on Amazon and appeared in Paramount’s hit feature Sonic the Hedgehog, is repped by Buchwald and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson, and Christopher.

 

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad