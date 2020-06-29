XTR Launches Non-Fiction Streaming Platform Documentary Plus+

EXCLUSIVE: XTR, the non-fiction studio behind the upcoming Magic Johnson feature doc, is launching its own streaming platform.

The company, set up by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker and RYOT co-founder Bryn Mooser, is launching Documentary Plus+ later this year.

The producer, which is also behind wrestling doc You Cannot Kill David Arquette, is hoping that the service becomes a Criterion Collection for docs. It will include a collection of feature docs and short films with a handful of XTR films as well as third-party content. It will launch in the fall and will be free for users.

The service will be available online as well as on existing platforms including Amazon Prime, Roku, Apple TV, Google Play, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV.

Documentary Plus+ comes as XTR co-financed five films that made their world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

Its film on NBA legend Magic Johnson is being fund and produced in association with H.wood media and New Slate Ventures and is set for 2021.

“We’re excited to build Documentary Plus+ and create a streaming home for great documentary film and filmmakers,” said XTR CEO Bryn Mooser. “This is a revolutionary moment in documentary film where new audiences are discovering the genre and new filmmakers are able to create and tell their own stories. In the past documentaries were limited in distribution to art house movie theaters and the back row of video rental houses. With documentary plus we will bring these films directly to our audiences on their TV or mobile phones or wherever they watch content. In these dynamic global times, the role of a documentary film has never been more important or vital.”