‘Wynonna Earp’ Gets Season 4 Premiere Date & Trailer; Syfy Series Will Do Comic-Con@Home

Syfy has set a premiere date and released a trailer for Season 4 of Wynonna Earp, its popular drama about a female descendant of the legendary lawman. Watch the first S4 footage above.

Because of the coronavirus-related production break, the new season’s first six episodes will culminate in a midseason finale airing at 10 p.m. Sunday, August 30, Syfy said. Production on the final six episodes of Season 4 is slated to resume this summer in Calgary.

The network also said today that Wynonna Earp will join its panel lineup for Comic-Con@Home, the virtual program for San Diego Comic-Con that runs from July 23-26. Stars Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Katherine Barrell and Varun Saranga and creator-showrunner Emily Andras are expected to take part.

Winner of the 2018 People’s Choice Award for Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show, Wynonna Earp, follows the life of the great, great granddaughter (Scrofano) of famous lawman Wyatt Earp.

In Season 4, the infamous Earp Curse is broken, and witty and wild demon hunter Wynonna Earp would love to be celebrating with cold whisky and hot donuts. Too bad she has to rescue everyone she loves, save the town of Purgatory and take on her most diabolical, Earp-hating enemy yet — all without her trustworthy gun, Peacemaker. And that’s just Monday.

The series hails from IDW Entertainment, in partnership with Syfy, Seven24 Films, and Cineflix Studios.