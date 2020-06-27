‘Bombshell’ Scribe Charles Randolph Writing/Directing Wuhan Project For SK Global

SK Global (Crazy Rich Asians, Hell or High Water) will finance and produce Oscar winner Charles Randolph’s (The Big Short, Bombshell) screenplay. It’s being called the Untitled Wuhan Project, and examines the dramatic weeks in China as the heroic medical community confronts a mysterious virus, soon to become a global pandemic. Randolph will make his directing debut.

SK Global co-CEO’s John Penotti and Charlie Corwin made the deal and Randolph and SK Global will produce and Margaret Riley will be executive producer. Xian Li is the executive in charge of development and on the ground production for SK Global.

The project is slated to be filmed in China, utilizing Chinese and international talent and crew, as well in as other international locations. Randolph takes on the role of director after scripting the Fox News and Roger Ailes sexual harassment saga Bombshell, which starred Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie.

Penotti and Corwin state, “Charles takes us through an electrifying and revealing drama all of us are living through. His vivid storytelling and insights are at the heart of this narrative. We couldn’t be more pleased to support his vision and directorial debut.”

Randolph adds, “I’m very happy to be working with everyone at SK Global to get this right. The deeper we dig, the richer the story of Wuhan becomes. It’s one thing to fight a monster. It’s another thing to fight a monster in the dark.”

The deal was negotiated on behalf of SK Global by Brian Kornreich. Randolph is repped by CAA, Lighthouse Management & Media and Paul Hastings.