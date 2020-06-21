Comedy Central, Hulu And Amazon Remove ‘Workaholics’ Episode Featuring Chris D’Elia As Child Molester

Comedy Central, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video has removed an episode of the series Workaholics which features Chris D’Elia as a child molester. The news comes after the comedian and actor was accused of sexually harassing underage women on social media.

D’Elia appeared in the Workaholics episode titled “To Friend a Predator” which aired the first season of the comedy on May 25, 2011. In it, D’Elia played a child molester who befriends Adam Devine, Anders Holm and Blake Anderson’s characters. The trio attempt to expose him, but end up joining him at an exclusive party.

Comedy Central was the first to remove the episode off all of their platforms. All episodes from the seven seasons of Workaholics are available on Hulu and Amazon with the exception of the aforementioned episode.

D’Elia has come forward to respond to the accusations. He released a statement saying, “All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me. That being said, I really am truly sorry.”

His three stand-up specials, Man on Fire, Incorrigible and No Pain are still available on Netflix as of midday Sunday. He also appears in the Netflix series You, where he plays a character that harasses a 15-year-old girl. His character was killed off and won’t be appearing in Season 3 of the show.

The comedian also played Whitney Cummings’ boyfriend on NBC’s Whitney, a role that Cummings said she wrote for D’Elia. She has since addressed the allegations saying, “This abuse of power is enabled by silence. Now that I’m aware, I won’t be silent.” As of Sunday, episodes of Whitney are available via NBC.com. D’Elia also starred in the sitcom Undateable, which is no longer available on NBC.com.