‘Wonder Woman’, ‘Justice League’, ‘Batman V Superman’ And More DC Films To Leave HBO Max In July

Fangirls and fanboys may be sad to see that some of their favorite DC movies are departing from the recently launched HBO Max streaming service come July 1. The titles saying good-bye are Justice League, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Wonder Woman, Suicide Squad, Batman, Batman Returns, Batman Forever, Batman & Robin, Catwoman, Jonah Hex and The Losers — but don’t fret! They’ll be back!

Deadline has confirmed that HBO Max will rotate a collection of DC films on the platform which launched on May 27. As the aforementioned films will fly up and up and away from the streamer, fans will still have the chance to watch Aquaman, Shazam!, Joker, Green Lantern and Supergirl. There will also be a new batch DC film hitting HBO Max in July and another in August. As mentioned, the films leaving in July will be back at a later date. That said, there will be plenty of DC comic book movie fare for your summer consumption.

The news of DC movies leaving HBO Max comes after Zack Snyder announced he will drop the much-talked-about “Snyder Cut” of Justice League on HBO Max in 2021. The director unveiled the news in May at the end of a Vero Watch Party for his 2013 Superman movie Man of Steel.