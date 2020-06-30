WME Signs Create & Cultivate Founder Jaclyn Johnson

WME said Tuesday it has signed founder and CEO of Create & Cultivate, Jaclyn Johnson, for representation in all areas. The agency will focus on expanding the networking platform and site for millennial women in business across TV, podcasting, digital, speaking, literary and endorsements and growing the brand online and in-person.

Create & Cultivate reaches an audience of more than one million women and holds conference in cities around the country with sponsors including Fortune 500 companies Amazon and Mastercard and featured speakers from Kim Kardashian West to Meghan Markle and Chrissy Teigen. The company calls itself “an online community and offline event series for women looking to create & cultivate the career of their dreams.”

The platform addresses areas including wellness, diversity, marketing and small business for “the next generation of curious creatives, entrepreneurs and ceos to spark conversation around the topics they are passionate about.”

Johnson’s book WorkParty was published by Simon & Schuster in 2018. It has an accompanying podcast which has featured guests including Kristen Bell, Sophia Bush and Kendra Scott.

Johnson previously founded and sold a marketing and events firm No Subject and has invested in female-owned owned businesses. Her ventures have focused on female entrepreneurs and women in the workplace, She was named to Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2015 and recognized by Adweek as a Disruptor.