WME’s Sean Grumman Joins Verve As Partner To Spearhead Expansion Into Talent

EXCLUSIVE: Verve is becoming a full-service agency with the launch of a talent team, which will be led by top TV talent agent Sean Grumman. He is leaving WME, where he was a partner in the talent department, to join Verve where he will become the agency’s 8th partner. WME and CAA alum Grumman will bring in other talent agents to build the Verve talent team.

This marks another step in the evolution of Verve, which was launched 10 years ago by WME motion picture lit agents Bill Weinstein, Bryan Besser and Adam Levine. The agency soon expanded into TV lit, and over the last few years also built up an alternative TV operation.

“As the agency continues to grow, we are excited to add Sean’s impeccable taste and client-first approach to both the Verve culture and Verve clients with the launch of our talent team,” the Verve partners said in a joint statement. “It’s an exciting time for the agency as we continue to expand and bring more Verve to the creative community.”

The well respected Grumman spent four years at WME. Before that, he was at CAA for fifteen years.

Grumman’s clients expected to join him at Verve include Milo Ventimiglia (This is Us), Ben McKenzie (Gotham, Southland), Jaina Lee Ortiz (Station 19, Rosewood), Anna Chlumsky (Inventing Anna, Veep), Jeanine Mason (Roswell, Grey’s Anatomy), Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Mixed-Ish, The Passage), Tyler Labine (New Amsterdam, Deadbeat,), Morris Chestnut (The Resident, Rosewood), David Giuntoli (A Million Little Things, Grimm), Chris Wood (30SomethingElse, Supergirl,), Lecy Goranson (The Conners), Claire Holt (47 Meters Down, Aquarius), Ryan Kwanten (Them: Covenant, True Blood), and writer-director-actor James D’Arcy (who wrote and directed Made in Italy, starring Liam Neeson, and co-starred in Dunkirk and Agent Carter).

A number of these clients have been with Grumman for many years, following him from CAA to WME in 2016.

Grumman is the latest high-profile partner-level agent to depart WME over the past couple of months as the agency has been going through challenging times amid the pandemic. The list includes Theresa Kang-Lowe, who launched her own management company with a deal at Apple, Duncan Millership, who joined Anonymous Content, and Matt Solo, who went to 3 Arts.