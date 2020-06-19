Longtime WME Agent George Freeman Let Go Over Objectionable E-Mail He Accidentally Sent To Colleagues

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran WME agent George Freeman has been let go by the agency today because of an e-mail he meant to send to an individual but mistakenly dispersed to a large number of colleagues. The e-mail contained strong language and insensitive comments at the expense of a fellow WME agent we won’t name here. The language was deemed objectionable and offended some. While Freeman apologized to the colleague and to the company as a whole and owned his mistake, the decision was made to let him go.

Freeman has a strong list of clients. Among them is Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe, directors Ridley Scott, Kenneth Branagh, Bill Condon and Ric Roman Waugh, writers Mark Boal and Bryan Fuller, and actors Jodie Comer, Florence Pugh, Luke Evans, Mark Strong, Dennis Quaid, Richard E. Grant and Teresa Palmer.

Attempts to reach Freeman for comment were unavailing.