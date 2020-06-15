Wireless Carriers Experience Phone Outages Across U.S.

Major wireless providers T-Mobile and AT&T have all experienced phone outages Monday across the U.S.

None of the companies immediately acknowledged or offered an explanation for the service interruptions, but complaints proliferated online. The hardest-hit areas are the East Coast, including major cities like New York, Atlanta and Miami, as well as LA and Chicago, according to the tech issue clearinghouse DownDetector.

Calls and text messages appear to be the functions that are the most difficult for customers to use. Wi-Fi and land-line phone service is out in certain pockets of the country but is not widespread.

While Verizon had been included on the list of carriers suffering outage, a spokesperson told Deadline that the company has not experienced any issues.

Smaller carriers like T-Mobile’s Metro PCS, AT&T’s Cricket Wireless and U.S. Cellular also reported problems Monday afternoon. The outages all started around 2PM ET and in less than two hours had already generated more than 100,000 reports to DownDetector’s website.

Just last Thursday, Verizon released its most recent COVID-19 Network Reliability Report for the period March 1 to May 31, indicating it had managed to weather the increased demand well up to that point. The telco giant said its investments in its network allowed it to adjust to significant shifts in demand in terms of geography and time of day due to remote learning and working from home.

“In crisis situations, communication is critical. We have experienced it throughout COVID-19 when spikes in volume on our networks demonstrated the importance of connecting with critical resources, colleagues, friends and family,” CTO Kyle Malady said. “Reliability is in our DNA and we prepare all year long for emergencies.”