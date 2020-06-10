Marc Cherry On His Return To Suburbia With ‘Why Women Kill’ & How He’d Work With Felicity Huffman In A Heartbeat – Crew Call Podcast

Marc Cherry, rear right, on the set of 'Why Women Kill' with Lucy Liu, left.

On today’s Crew Call podcast we speak with Marc Cherry who after a long-running streak with ABC’s Desperate Housewives and Lifetime’s Devious Maids returns to the underbelly of Americana bourgeoisie in CBS All Access’ Why Women Kill.

Working with a streamer is bliss for Cherry, free from the fences erected by a network’s standard and practices department. The freedom allowed Cherry to swing for the fences in regard to how bawdy he could be in this limited anthology series about three generations of housewives –portrayed by Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste, who’ve lived in the same big house in Pasadena over three different eras, only to see their lives impacted by murder.

Goodwin plays a housewife during the 1960s who after learning that her husband (Sam Jaeger) is cheating, befriends his mistress (Sadie Calvano). Lucy Liu portrays an upscale gallery owner during the 1980s, who learns that her husband is cheating…with another man. And Baptiste plays an attorney, who along with her screenwriter husband (Reid Scott) decide to embrace an open relationship lifestyle with another a woman (Alexandra Daddario) much to their own peril.

We also speak with Cherry about how he’d gladly work with his former award-winning Desperate Housewives alum Felicity Huffman following the “Varsity Blues” scandal.

