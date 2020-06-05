‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Finale Tops Thursday Ratings

Anderson Cooper, left, and Andy Cohen on "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire"

ABC’s season finale of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? was Thursday’s highest-rated and most-watched show in primetime, drawing a 0.9 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 6.56 million viewers. It led the network’s game-show block that gave ABC the overall victory for the night in both metrics.

Millionaire, which was even in the demo and grew in viewers compared with last week, was followed by Holey Moley (0.7, 3.94M) and To Tell the Truth (0.6, 3.57M), which were both off a tenth but again won their respective time slots.

On Fox, Celebrity Watch Party (0.4, 1.50M) grew a tenth in the demo to match its premiere number, while the newbie Labor of Love (0.2, 940,000) in its third week fell back in both metrics compared with last week.

Among other fresh episodes, CBS aired Man With a Plan (0.6, 4.75M), which was steady with last week, and Broke (0.5, 4.04M), off a tenth. NBC’s rookie drama Council of Dads (0.4, 2.82M) and veteran Blindspot (0.3, 1.98M) were even. The latter network wrapped its night with the NBC News special America In Crisis (0.3, 1.91M).

The CW countered with a new Burden of Truth (0.1, 530K) and In the Dark (0.1, 430K), both steady in the demo.