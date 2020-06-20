Whitney Cummings Tweets Response To Accusations NBC Co-Star Chris D’Elia Solicited Teens

Whitney Cummings has responded to allegations that comedian/actor Chris D’Elia harassed underage girls on social media, saying she’s “devastated and enraged by what I’ve read and learned.”

Cummings plays the girlfriend of D’Elia on NBC’s Whitney, a role that Cummings said she wrote for D’Elia.

“This is a pattern of predatory behavior,” Cummings said in a tweet today. “This abuse of power is enabled by silence. Now that I’m aware, I won’t be silent.

“Girls should be able to be a fan of a comedian they admire without becoming a sexual target,” she added. “It’s the adult’s responsibility to be an adult.”

Earlier, D’Elia issued a statement defending himself against allegations he solicited attention from underage girls, actions taken even after learning they were underage.

“I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point,” D’Elia said in a statement obtained by Deadline. “All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me. That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That’s MY fault. I own it. I’ve been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better.”

D’Elia has made three comedy specials, including this year’s Chris D’Elia: No Pain, at Netflix.

The comedian also had a three-episode arc on the Netflix series You last year, in which he played a man who menaces a 15-year-old girl. D’Elia’s character Henderson was killed off and won’t be appearing in Season 3 of the show.

The most recent episode of his podcast Congratulations with Chris D’Elia is available on Apple podcasts.

Tom Tapp contributed to this report.