WGA West Selects 18 Candidates To Run For Eight Board Seats

The WGA West’s nominating committee has selected 18 candidates to vie for eight open seats in the guild’s upcoming board of directors election.

Seven of the candidates are incumbents: Patti Carr, Ashley Gable, Betsy Thomas, David Slack, Patric M. Verrone, Travis Donnelly and Deric A. Hughes. The other candidates selected by the nominating committee are Adam Starks, J. David Shanks, John Lopez, Carlos Foglia, Rob Forman, Scott Rosenbaum, Andrew Ti, Katherine Beattie, Daniel Kunka, Leland Jay Anderson and Eric Haywood.

Eligible members also can run for the board by petition by obtaining 15 member signatures in support of their candidacies. The deadline for submitting signed petitions is July 23. Guild members will receive voting materials, including links to candidate, non-candidate and rebuttal statements, on August 31. The voting period concludes on September 21.