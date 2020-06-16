WGA West To Host Juneteenth Panel Discussion On Friday; Ali Le Roi Will Moderate

The WGA West will host a Juneteenth panel discussion on Friday, June 19. “Though this day historically commemorates Black liberation and community,” the guild said, “members of all backgrounds are encouraged to join this important conversation on race and racism in America.”

The virtual panel, “Juneteenth 2020: From Pandemic to Protests,” will be moderated by Ali Le Roi, creator of Everybody Hates Chris and Are We There Yet? It starts at 2 PM. Guild members can register here to take part.

Panelists include:

• Melody Cooper (The Insiders, Two Sentence Horror Stories)

• Berwick Mahdi Davenport (CEO, Soul Focused Group)

• Charles Murray (writer-producer)

• Janine Sherman-Barrois (Self Made, Claws)

• Rashad Robinson (President, Color of Change)

The 90-minute panel is being presented by Shonda Rhimes and Glen Mazzara, co-chairs of the guild’s Inclusion and Equity Group, and by Committee of Black Writers co-chairs Michelle Amor and Hilliard Guess, and vice chair Bianca Sams.

The Inclusion and Equity Group is a committee that works in conjunction with the guild’s Inclusion and Equity department, spearheading its efforts “to educate industry professionals and champion hiring practices that will create an entertainment industry that directly reflects the nation’s diverse voices.” The guild’s Committee of Black Writers is an open member committee “dedicated to empowering, increasing visibility of, and creating career and networking opportunities for Black writers in Hollywood.”

Last Friday, Amor, Guess and Sams penned an open letter to Hollywood “unapologetically demanding systemic change” throughout the industry in the wake of nationwide protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. “We need to revolutionize the way our industry hires writers,” they wrote.