‘We’re Here’ Renewed For Season 2 By HBO

We’re Here can now say “We’re Back”. On the heels of last night’s season one finale, HBO has renewed the hit unscripted drag show We’re Here for a second season.

“We’re Here resonates in ways we had hoped for but couldn’t really have anticipated,” said Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming. “The stories of our small-town drag daughters created an incredibly positive communal experience. We can’t wait for Bob, Shangela and Eureka to continue their journey helping others find their voice.”

Created by Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram, We’re Here‘s six-episode first season debuted to critical praise April 23 on HBO.

Starring renowned drag queens Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Shangela Laquifa Wadley, the real life series travels to small towns across America, inspiring local residents to share their stories and express themselves in a night of no-holds-barred, full-on drag.

Season one towns included: Gettysburg, PA, Twin Falls, ID, Branson, MO, Farmington, NM, and Ruston, LA. Last night’s season finale took a dive into the queens’ own stories of struggle and perseverance, ending with a celebration of love and taking pride in oneself.

Season one was directed by Peter LoGreco, who executive produced alongside Warren, Ingram, and Eli Holzman & Aaron Saidman for Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC). Caldwell Tidicue (Bob the Drag Queen), David Huggard (Eureka O’Hara) and D.J. Pierce (Shangela Laquifa Wadley) served as consulting producers.