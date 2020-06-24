Well Go USA Sets New Release Date For RZA’s ‘Cut Throat City’

Originally set to open in theaters April, the RZA-directed heist drama Cut Throat City is now slated for a limited theatrical release on July 17. Well Go USA and Patriot Pictures announced today that the film will hit 300 screens across the U.S. following its initial cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Demetrius Shipp Jr., Denzel Whitaker, Isaiah Washington, Kat Graham, Keean Johnson, Shameik Moore, and Tip T.I. Harris star in the film along with Eiza González, Ethan Hawke, Terrence Howard, and Wesley Snipes. Written by P.G. Cuschieri, the plot follows four boyhood friends in New Orleans’ Lower Ninth Ward who return after Hurricane Katrina to find their homes decimated, with no jobs and no help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Out of options, they reluctantly turn to a local gangster, who offers them one shot at turning their situations around – by pulling off a dangerous heist in the heart of the city. When the job goes bad, the friends find themselves on the run, hunted by two relentless detectives and a neighborhood warlord who thinks they stole the heist money.

Michael Mendelsohn, Sean Lydiard, Elliott Michael Smith, Will Clevinger, and Kyle Tekiela produced the film, which was also originally scheduled to have its world premiere at SXSW 2020.

The distributors have committed to donating a portion of the film’s proceeds to lowernine.org, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the long-term recovery of New Orleans’ historic Lower Ninth Ward.

Cut Throat City will be up against Sony’s romantic comedy The Broken Hearts Gallery.