EXCLUSIVE: Soccer ace Wayne Rooney, England’s all-time leading goal scorer, is to be the subject of an official documentary biopic from Maradona producer-financier Lorton Entertainment.

Production is underway on the film about the life and career of the former Manchester United, Everton and DC United star, who currently plays for Derby County.

Directed by BAFTA-winner Matt Smith (Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad), the access doc will feature personal archive footage and interviews with talking heads from across the world of football and beyond.

Rooney burst onto the scene after making his professional debut for Everton aged 16. In a glittering career, not without its bumps along the way, the forward went on to become Manchester United and England’s record goalscorer. The film will track Rooney’s path to the present day and ask what next for the Liverpudlian superstar.

Rooney said: “I’m excited to be the subject of this documentary. This is a film that looks in detail at my journey: the highs, the lows, the beautiful game, finally I have the opportunity to show the person I really am.”

Ed Barratt is producing with Lucy Hardy co-producing in association with Circle Circle Films. Executive producers include BAFTA-nominee Stevan Riley (Listen To Me Marlon), Julian Bird, Paul Stretford and Matt Robins.

We can reveal that sports specialist Lorton is also working on documentary Three Kings about iconic soccer clubs Celtic, Liverpool and Manchester United, and three of their greatest managers: Jock Stein, Bill Shankly and Matt Busby. Directed by Jonny Owen (I Believe in Miracles), the film is being made by Amy and Senna producers James Gay Rees and Paul Martin. Lorton plans to theatrically release the film in partnership with National Amusements across the UK in November 2020.

The company’s production slate also includes feature documentary Becker, about tennis legend Boris Becker, the youngest ever Wimbledon winner. The movie, announced at Cannes last year, is being directed by Oscar-winner Alex Gibney and is being produced by Oscar winner John Battsek.

Lorton is discussing all three movies this week with distributors and financiers taking part in the Cannes virtual market.

Lorton founder and CEO Julian Bird: “These last few months have been unprecedented for the whole film industry. We have used this time to build up a slate of documentaries that I am incredibly proud of and that we are fully financing. I am excited to introduce Rooney, Three Kings and Becker to the market and look forward to working with our partners around the world to show these amazing stories of game-changing Sporting Icons.”

The company most recently released Toronto and Telluride documentary The Australian Dream, about indigenous AFL star Adam Goodes. The film was directed by Daniel Gordon (Hillsborough) and produced by John Battsek.