Wayfarer Studios Taps Andrew Calof As President Of Production And Development

Andrew Calof is joining Wayfarer Studios as President of Production and Development.

Calof was previously at Amblin Partners for the last five years where he served as VP of Creative Affairs and oversaw development on such features as Office Christmas Party and Ghost in the Shell.

In his new post, based in Los Angeles, Calof will oversee creative development, as well as physical and post-production, across all feature films, television and digital projects.

“We are beyond excited to welcome Andrew to our Wayfarer Studios team and thrilled to inject his wealth of knowledge and years of experience helming award-winning and globally recognized films into the fabric of our company. He will be invaluable as we develop and produce our extensive pipeline of creative projects ahead,” said Justin Baldoni and Steve Sarowitz, Co-founders and Co-chairs of Wayfarer Studios.

Prior to Amblin, Calof worked at New Regency as VP of Production on such Oscar winning pics as Birdman and 12 Years a Slave. He also worked as Director of Creative Affairs on films such as Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, World War Z and G.I. Joe: Retaliation.

“I’m excited to be joining Wayfarer Studios and a team with such a deep commitment to socially good storytelling. I look forward to working alongside Justin, Steve and the team as we continue to build upon what they’ve so gracefully created and solidified already. Wayfarer Studios is a special place and through an incredible slate of impactful and innovative projects, we can inspire people across all walks of life,” said Calof.