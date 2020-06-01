WarnerMedia Names Richard Tom CTO As Jeremy Legg Shifts To New AT&T Role

WarnerMedia has named Richard Tom as its chief technology officer, reuniting the onetime Hulu CTO and Vessel co-founder with former colleague Jason Kilar, who is now CEO of WarnerMedia.

Jeremy Legg, who oversaw last week’s launch of streaming service HBO Max in addition to several other major initiatives as CTO, has been given a new role at WarnerMedia parent AT&T. He will lead tech services in the company’s Communications division as its EVP and CTO.

Tom will lead WarnerMedia’s technology and operations, overseeing tech strategy, platform development and operations as well as shared services across WarnerMedia. That portfolio includes the company’s data strategy, content delivery systems, master control operations, broadcast engineering and the tech platform for HBO Max. Tech employees at Xandr, the advertising unit folded into WarnerMedia earlier this year, will also now report to Tom.

“Richard is a rare bird in that he brings deep technical chops, a dogged customer focus, clear and bold vision, and a magnetism that attracts other world class builders to him,” Kilar said. “WarnerMedia’s future will be as much about technology as it will be about storytelling and having Rich report to me as our technical leader strongly signals that.”

Tom said that after taking part in the “early innings of online video,” he would relish the chance “to redefine the future again with Jason and the WarnerMedia team.”

Prior to joining WarnerMedia, Tom served as an advisor and consultant for several tech companies and venture-backed startups. Along with his stint at Hulu, he also co-founded Vessel, a short-lived subscription rival to YouTube that was acquired and shuttered by Verizon in 2016.

Kilar saluted Legg’s “positive and material impact on WarnerMedia,” citing the launch of HBO Max as the most recent example. “I know I speak for all of us when I say how glad I am that Jeremy won’t be going far,” he said. “I wish Jeremy the best of luck in what is sure to be a period of wonderfully positive impact at AT&T.”