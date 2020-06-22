WarnerMedia Europe & Asia Executive Giorgio Stock To Step Down This Month

Giorgio Stock, president of WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks & Sales in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific, is leaving the company at the end of June to “look for new opportunities.”

Based in London, Stock was only promoted into the role in August last year. He joined the company as president of Turner EMEA in 2013 after a 15-year career with Disney.

Gerhard Zeiler, chief revenue officer of WarnerMedia and president of WarnerMedia International Networks, will take on Stock’s duties on an interim basis while a successor is found.

“I thank Giorgio for his outstanding achievements in his more than seven years with Turner and WarnerMedia,” Zeiler said. “He has been an incredibly valuable voice within the senior team. Giorgio will be missed, and I wish him the very best.”

Stock added: “It has been a privilege to be associated with some of the industry’s most iconic brands. What a thrilling ride it has been.”