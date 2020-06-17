Warner Bros Television Signs First-Look Deal With ‘Hair Love’ Director Matthew A. Cherry

The team behind Oscar-winning animated short Hair Love are in hot demand today after Warner Bros Television Group inked a first-look deal with director Matthew A. Cherry.

It comes after Imagine Kids+Family struck a deal with Lion Forge Animation, the production company behind the short.

Cherry, who directed the film, which featured the voice talents of Issa Rae, has previously directed episodes of Warner Bros TV series including The Red Line and Whiskey Cavalier.

He has now inked a multi-year deal with the studio to develop comedies, dramas and event series. He will put together projects for streaming services, including WarnerMedia’s HBO Max, pay and basic cable networks and broadcast.

Blue Key

He will produce series via his company, Cherry Lane Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television, Warner Horizon Scripted Television, Warner Bros. Animation or Blue Ribbon Content, depending on the platform. Warner Bros. International Television Distribution will distribute the series outside the U.S.

In addition to Hair Love, he directed feature film The Last Fall, which debuted at SXSW in 2012 and 9 Rides, which was shot entirely on an iPhone 6s. He has also directed episodes of Black-ish, Mixed-ish, The Unicorn, Saved By The Bell and The Last O.G.

Before moving into entertainment, Cherry was a wide receiver in the NFL.

Cherry said, “I am beyond excited to be joining the Warner Bros. Television family in this exciting new capacity. It’s an important time to be a Black creative working in this industry, and I look forward to creating impactful projects and partnering with other talented marginalized voices in our community.”

Cherry is represented by ICM Partners, Blue Key Management, and The Law Offices of R. Vaughn Gill.