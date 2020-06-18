Warner Bros, DC To Develop Original Podcasts With Spotify

Superman and Batman could be set to take on the podcast world after Spotify struck a deal with Warner Bros. and DC.

The multi-year deal will see the three companies produce and distribute an original slate of narrative scripted podcasts. No specific shows have been unveiled.

Spotify will have a first-look at original scripted narrative DC podcasts, including new shows based on the universe of iconic DC characters. In addition to producing podcasts based on existing characters and established franchises from across Warner Bros. and DC, the companies will also collaborate to create new programming from original IP.

It is the latest podcast deal for Warner Bros, which earlier this year struck a development deal with Rainy Day Podcasts, the company formed by Mick Jagger, Victoria Pearman, Steve Bing and Josh Olson.

Related Story SAG-AFTRA, ICM, UTA, Endeavor, CAA, APA, R&C/PMK, Gersh & Others To Observe Juneteenth As Annual Holiday; Date Marks Anniversary Of End Of Slavery In America - Update

The deal will be managed by Warner Bros’ Peter Girardi, EVP of Blue Ribbon Content and of Alternative Programming at Warner Bros. Animation, who will lead the creative side and Robert Steele, SVP, Business Strategy and Operations, Warner Bros. Digital Networks, who will manage the business side.

“As we continue to see explosive growth in podcasting around the world, we are thrilled to partner with Warner Bros. to build this slate of programming drawn from the worlds of DC and WB,” said Dawn Ostroff, Chief Content and Advertising Business Officer, Spotify. “We could not be more excited to be working with Robert, Peter and the entire Warner Bros. and DC teams to deliver new exclusive stories to the more than 286 million Spotify users.”

“Warner Bros. has been synonymous with compelling and unforgettable storytelling for nearly a century, and we’re continuing to expand that legacy across all types of media platforms for our fans,” added Steele and Girardi. “Spotify’s deep engagement with its consumers and commitment to prioritizing their podcast vertical makes them an ideal partner in this endeavor. We’re excited to bring beloved characters and franchises from DC and Warner Bros. into this new world and to use our storytelling prowess to redefine what’s possible in the scripted audio space.”