Warner Bros. To Host DC FanDome Virtual Experience Featuring Talent From DC Multiverse Films, TV And Comics

Look, up in the sky! It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No, it’s DC FanDome! Warner Bros. has set a mega, 24-hour immersive virtual fan experience that will feature anything and everything from the DC Multiverse — and it’s all free. The confab is set to kick-off on August 22 at 10am PT and will reach fans on all seven continents.

The event will feature a merging of all of your favorite DC superheroes and super-villains from the past and present and will be available at DCFanDome.com for a 24 hour time frame. Fans will be treated to highly anticipated announcements, exclusive footage and the latest news from WB Games, film and TV, and comics, as well as an opportunity to hear from the casts and creators from its vast library of DC films and TV series, including Aquaman, The Batman, Batwoman, Black Adam, Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, DC’s Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, Lucifer, Pennyworth, Shazam!, The Suicide Squad, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO!, Titans, Watchmen and Young Justice: Outsiders. On top of that, fans will have the chance to hear more about the much-talked-about Snyder Cut of Justice League, which will drop on HBO Max in 2021 as well as the forthcoming Wonder Woman 1984, which is set to open in theaters October 2. Fans will also get access to localized events, featuring the faces and voices from countries around the world in their local language.

“There is no fan like a DC fan,” said Ann Sarnoff, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Warner Bros. “For more than 85 years, the world has turned to DC’s inspiring heroes and stories to lift us up and entertain us, and this massive, immersive digital event will give everyone new ways to personalize their journey through the DC Universe without lines, without tickets and without boundaries. With DC FanDome, we’re able to give fans from around the world an exciting and unparalleled way to connect with all their favorite DC characters, as well as the incredible talent who bring them to life on the page and screen.”

The epicenter of the DC FanDome is the “Hall of Heroes,” where you can experience special programming, panels and content reveals from a wide variety of films, TV series and games, available in several languages.

Fans will also be able to dive deep into the DC Multiverse via five additional satellite worlds:

DC WatchVerse: Here’s where you grab a seat, sit back and join our virtual audience and become completely engrossed in hours of must-see content from around the world. Everything from panels and exclusive screenings to never-before-seen footage, featuring cast, creators and behind-the-scenes crew from across DC Films, TV, Home Entertainment and Games.

Venture into this world where the FANS are the stars to see the most amazing user-generated content, cosplay and fan art from around the world, including, perhaps, your own. DC KidsVerse: Need a way to entertain your kids for hours on end? We've got you covered inside a special world, which can be accessed directly at DCKidsFanDome.com. This area features a broad range of family-friendly activations for our younger fans.

DC InsiderVerse: This creativity-based world contains a centerpiece video featuring legendary artist and DC CCO/Publisher Jim Lee, President of DC-Based Film Production Walter Hamada, and creator of the DC TV Arrowverse, Executive Producer Greg Berlanti, welcoming fans with a 101-style introduction to the DC Multiverse. From there, go behind the scenes with the master artisans who bring DC to life in all its forms, from comic books to games, TV, movies, theme parks, consumer products and more.

DC FunVerse: Take your DC FanDome experience and gather cool shareables; check out our comic book reader; DIY cool WW84 Golden Armor and Batmobile kits; plus digital giveaways and a store filled with merchandise, including some limited-edition exclusives.

This creativity-based world contains a centerpiece video featuring legendary artist and DC CCO/Publisher Jim Lee, President of DC-Based Film Production Walter Hamada, and creator of the DC TV Arrowverse, Executive Producer Greg Berlanti, welcoming fans with a 101-style introduction to the DC Multiverse. From there, go behind the scenes with the master artisans who bring DC to life in all its forms, from comic books to games, TV, movies, theme parks, consumer products and more. DC FunVerse: Take your DC FanDome experience and gather cool shareables; check out our comic book reader; DIY cool WW84 Golden Armor and Batmobile kits; plus digital giveaways and a store filled with merchandise, including some limited-edition exclusives.

In addition, DC FanDome has set the second annual celebration of Black nerd culture with the all-new Blerd & Boujee House. DC FanDome has also teamed with Talenthouse, to launch a call for the best DC Fan Art & Fandom displays. They encourage fans to show off their cosplay, makeup, tattoos and any DC-related creative venture. Selected artists on the day of our event will be voted on by the community in each of our two competitions in order to help our judges pick selected artist winners. Selected artist winners will receive part of a cash prize.

The news of DC FanDome comes after San Diego Comic-Con announced their own at-home virtual edition for July.