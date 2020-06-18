Click to Skip Ad
Disney TV, FX Set ‘Pose-A-Thon’ Awareness Event With ‘Pose’ Cast

Walt Disney Co

As a part of Pride month, Disney Television Studios and FX today announced the launch of Pose-A-Thon, a commercial-free, one-hour virtual event showcasing the cast and producers of TV’s Pose.

The program seeks to raise awareness for three organizations that work to support LGBTQ+ education, social change for sexual and gender minority people of color, and transgender equality through legal services and policy efforts.

The special event will encourage viewers to support three of the many charitable LGBTQ+ organizations: GLSEN, Hetrick-Martin Institute, and Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund.

The special, emceed by Emmy, Grammy, and Tony-award winning actor and activist Billy Porter, along with co-star Mj Rodriguez, will air Friday, June 26 at 10 PM ET/PT on FX and Freeform. Viewers can also tune-in the same day starting at 7 PM PT at www.poseathon.com.

“I’m so proud of our cast and producers for coming together to present an uplifting hour of song and stories,” said co-creator, executive producer, writer, and director Steven Canals.  “In the spirit of Pose,’our goal is to celebrate joy, love and, of course, pride, from our family to yours.”

Executive producer, writer, and director Janet Mock added, “Since we’ve been unable to shoot the show we love, we jumped at the chance to reunite our Pose family and partner with the studio and network to raise spirits and awareness about the plight of LGBTQ+ people of color during such a turbulent time. This Pride month special is a commemoration of our forebears’ efforts, a memorial for trans lives lost, and a celebration of the life-saving work of LGBTQ+ organizations.”

Pose-A-Thon unites the voices behind the critically-acclaimed drama series Pose, featuring music and anecdotes from Porter, Rodriguez, Angel Bismark Curiel, Sandra Bernhard, Dyllón Burnside, Steven Canals, Dominique Jackson, Jeremy McClain, Janet Mock, Indya Moore, Our Lady J, Jason Rodriguez, Angelica Ross, Hailie Sahar, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Charlayne Woodard, and Patti LuPone. 

 Pose supervising producer Tanase Popa serves as producer of the special.

 

