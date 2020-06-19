Vue International Makes Key Appointments In UK, Italy

Vue International, one of Europe’s biggest cinema operators, has made key appointments to its offices in the UK and Italy.

Toby Bradon, who is currently overseeing Vue’s Italian business The Space Cinema, will take the role of Territory General Manager of Vue UK, Ireland and Denmark. He will report directly to Kevin Styles, Group Operating Managing Director, who will now focus full time on the leadership of each of the territories in which Vue operates.

Francesco Grandinetti, currently Chief Financial Officer and deputy Managing Director of The Space Cinema, will succeed Toby as General Manager of the company in Italy.

Operators have begun slowly opening cinemas in certain European territories this month as the lockdown begins to be repealed. The UK, where Vue is a key player, is tentatively on course for a July 4 re-opening.

The appointments take effect from July 1 2020.