Virtual Emmys? “Too Soon To Predict”, Says ABC Entertainment Chief

This year’s Emmys are going to look a bit different than in previous years, according to ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke.

However, Burke said it was “too soon to predict” whether or not the annual TV awards gala will take place in person or as a virtual event.

The Emmys are set to take place on Sunday September 20 with comedian Jimmy Kimmel hosting and exec producing.

“The Academies in both regards [Emmys and Oscars] are being very thoughtful in exploring all of the options that they have. I can tell you that from what I’m hearing from the Emmys, which is sooner, that in any regard we’re going to end up having a more innovative and exciting show than we’ve had in the past,” she said.

The former Freeform boss added that the TV Academy is trying to hold off any “hard decisions” as the health situation in LA is “fluid” and “changing daily”.

The Creative Arts Emmys are already set to go virtual and the annual Governors Ball has already been cancelled.

Kimmel, who hosted both the 2012 and 2016 Emmy Awards, himself joked about the situation when he was announced yesterday.

“I don’t know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it,” he said.

The Television Academy will announce nominations for the 72nd Emmy Awards on Tuesday, July 28.