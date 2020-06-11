‘Virgin River’: Ben Hollingsworth Upped To Series Regular For Season 2

We’ll be seeing more of Dan Brady on the upcoming second season of Virgin River. Ben Hollingsworth, who recurred as the character in season 1, has been promoted to series regular for the second season of the Netflix romance drama.

Based on the bestselling Harlequin book series by Robyn Carr, the contemporary romance story is centered around nurse practitioner Melinda Monroe’s (Alexandra Breckenridge) recent move to the remote California town of Virgin River. Yearning for a fresh start, Monroe soon discovers that small-town living isn’t quite as simple as she expected and that she must learn to heal herself before she can truly make Virgin River her home.

Hollingsworth’s Dan Brady is Jack’s (Martin Henderson) old Marine comrade who turns up in Jack’s life like a bad penny. Jack is anxious to help Brady – he feels an ongoing responsibility toward all the men who served under his command. However, Brady is light-fingered, untrustworthy, and deceptive, a fact that Preacher is well aware of, even if Jack continues to make excuses for his old friend.

Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, Lauren Hammersley, Jenny Cooper, Colin Lawrence, and Daniel Gillies also star.

Sue Tenney is showrunner and executive producer. Jocelyn Freid, Roma Roth, and Christopher E. Perry are also executive producers.

Hollingsworth spent three seasons on CBS’ Code Black in the role of Dr. Mario Savetti and starred opposite Liam Neeson as Dexter in Cold Pursuit. He can currently be seen in the feature Rabid opposite Laura Vandervoort, and will next be seen in Hallmark Channel original movie, Love under the Olive Tree, which premieres September 28. He is repped by The Kohner Agency, Principal Entertainment LA, Play Management in Canada and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.