Vice Promotes Subrata De To Global Head of Programming and Development for Vice News

EXCLUSIVE: Vice Media has made a number of senior promotions in its global news division – including new roles for Subrata De and Maral Usefi.

De becomes EVP and Global Head of Programming and Development for Vice News. She was previously Senior Executive Producer, Long Form, Vice News.

De will work alongside Susie Banikarim, EVP and Global Head of Newsgathering, who joined Vice Media Group in December 2019.

De and Banikarim will be the most senior operational executives in Vice’s global newsroom, overseeing all aspects of the company’s news content internationally. De will lead Vice News’ longform unit, long lead development programming, and editorial staffing. Banikarim will continue to look after the daily newsroom, bureaus and newsgathering functions, including Vice News Tonight.

De, who reports to Jesse Angelo, President News & Entertainment, Vice Media Group, started at Vice in May 2018 as Executive Producer of HBO’s Vice and was promoted to Senior Executive Producer in 2019, where she led all long-form content including ​Investigations by Vice on Hulu and ​Vice on Showtime​. She has overseen stories including Consent, a look at the complexity of confronting ​sexual assault in the wake of #MeToo, Losing Ground, an examination into how property laws aid in the appropriation of Black land and Warning from Wuhan​ ​a piece reported by a now-disappeared citizen journalist in China.

Prior to Vice, she served as Vice President of Newsgathering at ABC, where she oversaw domestic, foreign and digital coverage and helped launch ​ABC News Features. She has also worked at MSNBC as the Executive Producer of ​Andrea Mitchell Reports and at NBC News as a Senior Producer, reporting stories and producing ​Nightly News broadcasts from over 20 countries.

Elsewhere, ​Maral Usefi has been promoted to VP, Editorial Operations, Vice News, in addition to her role as Executive Producer, News. In her new role, Usefi, will lead all internal Vice News operations with oversight over its studios, control rooms, and production scheduling.