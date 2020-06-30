Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti Bans Fourth Of July Fireworks Displays, Prohibits Gatherings With People You Don’t Live With, Puts “Hard Pause” On Movie Theater Reopenings

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

SAG-AFTRA Board Approves New Film & TV Contract

Read the full story

ViacomCBS And Sinclair Set Renewals For Eight CBS Affiliates

Sinclair headquarters in Hunt Valley, MD. Steve Ruark/AP/Shutterstock

ViacomCBS and Sinclair Broadcast Group have reached multi-year renewals for eight CBS affiliates, covering some 3 million U.S. households.

The group of affiliates includes Salt Lake City and Austin, both top-50 markets. ViacomCBS also renewed the affiliation of WTVH in Syracuse, NY, which Sinclair programs.

Sinclair, the No. 2 owner of local TV stations, is a major operator of CBS affiliates, reaching 8% of the U.S. with those stations, or 8 million households in 23 markets. In addition to linear carriage, the deal includes local availability for Sinclair CBS affiliates to CBS All Access streaming subscribers.

“We’re happy to have reached an agreement with Sinclair that includes several early renewals and enables us to continue serving millions of households with leading news, sports and entertainment programming,” said Ray Hopkins, president of U.S. networks distribution for ViacomCBS. “Sinclair is a great partner, and we look forward to our continued collaboration.”

Barry Faber, Sinclair’s President of Distribution and Network Relations, stated, “We are pleased to extend our affiliations for these stations with ViacomCBS. The CBS Network’s extremely popular sports, entertainment and news programming, together with the high-quality local news and other programming provided by Sinclair, positions these stations to continue to serve as an important marketing platform for advertisers, as well as to generate a growing distribution revenue stream.”

The CBS affiliates included in the deal are KUTV in Salt Lake City, UT; KEYE in Austin, TX; WGME in Portland, ME; WTVH in Syracuse, NY; KGAN in Cedar Rapids, IA; WSBT in South Bend, IN; KRCG in Columbia, MO; KHQA in Quincy, IL; and KTVO in Ottumwa, IA.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad