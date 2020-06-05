ViacomCBS Promotes Gemma Hewlett & Anna-Belen Dunlop Under New Structure

ViacomCBS Networks UK has promoted Gemma Hewlett to vice president of digital channels and Anna-Belen Dunlop to senior director of acquisitions.

The pair will report to Ben Frow, ViacomCBS Networks UK’s director of programs, after he was promoted last year to take control of brands including MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and Paramount Network in the UK.

Hewlett, currently director of Channel 5’s digital portfolio, will spearhead the strategy across 5STAR, 5USA, 5SELECT, Paramount Network, MTV, MTV Music Pack, Comedy Central, Comedy Central Extra and BET. Dunlop will also take on an enhanced acquisitions remit after previously overseeing Channel 5’s acquisitions team.

Frow said: “These are two pivotal roles supporting my expanded brief across the entire UK portfolio and I look forward to working with them even more closely to shape a cohesive programme strategy for VCN UK.”