ViacomCBS International Studios Partners With Miramax On ‘The Turkish Detective’

ViacomCBS International Studios and Miramax are partnering on their first project since ViacomCBS took a 49% stake in the film and TV studio in April.

The two companies will co-produce The Turkish Detective, a crime series set in modern-day Istanbul based on the 21 inspector Cetin Ikmen novels by Barbara Nadel.

Production on the series, which was first announced at Mipcom last year, will begin in spring next year. It will be sold to a third-party, though no network or streamer is attached at this point.

Each hour-long episode follows Ikmen and his partner Mehmet Suleyman as they solve a series of crimes, with the stories heavily rooted in the rich culture and history of Istanbul.

The Turkish Detective will be executive produced by Jill Offman — her first project since leaving her role as executive vice president of ViacomCBS International Studios UK in May.

Pierluigi Gazzolo, president of studios and streaming at ViacomCBS Networks International, said: “By partnering with Miramax to produce The Turkish Detective, VIS will continue to deliver on its commitment to create the best content for all platforms.”

Marc Helwig, head of worldwide television at Miramax, added: “Barbara Nadel is a terrific writer, and her page-turning novels combine beautifully honed storytelling that is at once captivating, colorful and imbued with a distinctly authentic sense of place.”

Qatar-based entertainment company beIn Media Group owns the remaining 51% of Miramax.