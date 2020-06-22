ViacomCBS Taps Freeform’s Yolanda T. Cochran As SVP Live-Action, Long-Form Production

ViacomCBS has brought on former Freeform executive Yolanda T. Cochran as Senior Vice President, Live-Action Long-Form Production, ViacomCBS Kids & Family. In her new role, Cochran will be responsible for managing all aspects of live-action physical production for the Nickelodeon brands – Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., TeenNick and Nicktoons – and for Gen Z-focused brand Awesomeness. Based in Hollywood, Cochran will report to Megan Ring, Executive Vice President of Production, ViacomCBS.

“Yolanda is a talented producer and creative executive known for bringing bold, original stories and important voices to the screen,” said Ring. “Her considerable expertise in production will only strengthen our ability to make content that truly resonates with young audiences and families. I’m also excited to welcome Yolanda for her incredible advocacy in addressing gender and race inequality in entertainment – leadership that will help reinforce our own commitment to greater diversity and inclusion.”

Cochran most recently served as Vice President of Production, for Walt Disney Television Group’s Freeform, overseeing scripted series such as Good Trouble, The Bold Type, Siren and Motherland: Fort Salem. In 2016, Cochran produced Radio Film School: Breaking the Glass, a documentary short and podcast mini-series highlighting and seeking solutions to challenges specific to gender and race in film and television.

Cochran previously served as EVP of Physical Production at Warner Bros. affiliated Alcon Entertainment, overseeing production and production finance for the company’s slate. In that time she executive produced the feature Beautiful Creatures and co-produced The Book of Eli, Dolphin Tale 1 & 2, Something Borrowed; Joyful Noise; Lottery Ticket, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2, Point Break, and the Oscar-winning film The Blind Side. In 2005, Cochran co-wrote and produced the independent thriller Paved with Good Intentions. Prior to joining Alcon in 2002, Cochran worked freelance, below the line on feature films including Life, Blue Streak, Nutty Professor II, Coyote Ugly and Dragonfly.

Cochran is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, Television Academy of Arts & Sciences, Board of Directors of the Producers Guild of America and National Co-Chair of the PGA’s Women’s Impact Network.