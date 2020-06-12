ViacomCBS’ Entertainment & Youth Group Cuts Ties With ‘Live PD’ Producer Big Fish Entertainment

ViacomCBS’ Entertainment & Youth Group is ending the relationship with one of its most prolific suppliers of unscripted series, Big Fish Entertainment, which has been facing scrutiny over its just-canceled A&E series Live PD.

“We have decided to end our relationship with Big Fish Entertainment and will be producing our shows in house at this time. We thank Big Fish for their past contributions and wish them the best,” a ViacomCBS’ Entertainment & Youth Group spokesperson said.

For the ViacomCBS network group, Big Fish Entertainment, which was acquired by MGM two years ago, produces such popular shows as VH1’s Black Ink Crew, the Love & Hip Hop franchise and Cartel Crew and CMT’s Sweet Jesus.

Watch Bodycam Footage Of Javier Ambler’s Death At Hands Of Police That ‘Live PD’ Producers Witnessed & Didn’t Air

I hear ViacomCBS’ decision is related to the major backlash Big Fish has faced over its association with Live PD in light of the death of George Floyd, and more specifically its handling of the March 2019 death of Javier Ambler during a police stop. It was revealed this week that the death had been captured by the Live PD crew but the video never aired ultimately was destroyed.

ViacomCBS’ Entertainment & Youth Group was swift in its cancelation of fellow police docuseries, Paramount Network’s Cops, amid the nationwide protests against police brutality, which was followed by A&E pulling the plug on Live PD.