ViacomCBS Networks Channel 5 & Network 10 Team For ‘The Royals Revealed’

ViacomCBS-owned UK and Australian networks Channel 5 and Network 10 are collaborating on their second co-production — this time a documentary on the British monarchy.

UK producer Back2back Productions will make 10-part The Royals Revealed with deficit financing from Parade Media Group. The series will examine prominent members of the royal family to bring fresh perspectives on key events and relationships.

Cherry Yeandle, senior manager of acquisitions and co-productions at Channel 5, said: “The British Monarchy is an endlessly fascinating subject, evidenced by the success we’ve had so far on Channel 5 with our other royal strands. Being able to provide a fresh angle on some of the best-known royal events and sagas is something we know will appeal to our audience.”

It is the second co-production between Channel 5 and Network 10 after the broadcasters commissioned drama With Intent last December. The miniseries, formerly known as Breathless, is made by Fremantle and follows a British woman and her husband seeking a fresh start in Australia after infidelity rocks their marriage.