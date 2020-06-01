Venice Days Appoints Gaia Furrer As Artistic Director

Venice Days (Giornate degli Autori), the independent lineup which runs alongside the Venice Film Festival, has appointed Italian programmer Gaia Furrer as artistic director.

Effective immediately, the decision was made by the event’s board of directors. This year’s edition is set to run September 2-12, during the Venice Film Festival.

Furrer has served as a Venice Days programmer since its inception, and most recently as head of programming. She will be working closely with Renata Santoro (new head of programming), Mazzino Montinari, Cédric Succivalli and Andrei Tănăsescu.

Furrer said: “It’s an honor and a challenge given the exceptional circumstances. At the same time, though, Giornate 2020 is also a golden opportunity to rethink the very role of film festivals and how they reach their audiences. I’m excited about taking on this new role and what it stands for, and grateful for the trust shown in the team I’ve spent the formative years of my career with.”

Launched by Italian filmmakers associations in 2004, Venice Days has showcased movies by Julie Delpy, Kim Ki-duk, Larry Clark, Alex de la Iglesia and Hiam Abbass.

Last year’s lineup included new movies from Rithy Panh, Jayro Bustamante, Dominik Moll and Jan Komasa, whose Corpus Christi went on to be Oscar-nominated.

“It’s great news and a marvelous sign,” added Venice Days General Delegate Giorgio Gosetti, “when a woman who is an internationally known programmer, dedicated to her craft, takes the helm of such a prestigious showcase, an independent sidebar of the Venice Film Festival since 2004, created by the Italian filmmakers’ associations, ANAC and 100autori. It’s an important milestone not only for the Giornate degli Autori team, which has more than kept pace with the times, but also for film festivals in general, as they fully embrace gender equality and welcome a new generation of cultural professionals.”

The section’s prizes include the Venice Days Award, a People’s Choice Award and the Label Europa Cinemas.