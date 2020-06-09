‘Vanderpump Rules’: Stassi Schroeder & Kristen Doute Fired Over Racist Prank

Bravo has cut ties with longtime Vanderpump Rules cast members Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute over a racist prank against their former co-star Faith Stowers, Deadline has confirmed. The network also fired new cast members Max Boyens and Matt Ciprioni for their past racist remarks that recently came to light.

“Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules,” the network said in a statement provided to Deadline. The firings first were reported by Deadline’s sister pub Variety.

In an Instagram Live chat last week, Stowers, who is black, revealed that Schroeder and Doute reported her to police in 2018 for a crime she didn’t commit. It all began with a Daily Mail story about a black woman wanted for theft. Stowers said “they called the cops and said it was me.” (The woman wanted for theft was not Stowers.) Both Schroeder and Doute apologized June 7 on Instagram after Stowers’ account went viral.

“Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced,” wrote Schroeder. “It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better. I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused. I am grateful for the people in my life that continue to check me and push me to evolve into a more educated person.”

Doute also said she felt she needed to address the situation that happened with Stowers. “Although, my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions could have been to her,” she wrote. “It was never my intention to add to the injustice and imbalance. I’m ashamed, embarrassed, and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better.”

Past racist tweets by new Season 8 cast members Boyen and Ciprioni were uncovered after the season premiere in January. Both later also apologized for using racial slurs.

Vanderpump Rules, an offshoot of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, revolves around the staff of Sur, a West Hollywood restaurant owned by TRHOBH alumna Lisa Vanderpump. It recently wrapped its eighth season on Bravo.