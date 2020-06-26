‘Vagrant Queen’ Canceled By Syfy After One Season

It’s the end of the trek for Vagrant Queen. Syfy has canceled the space drama, a live-action adaptation of the Vault Comics series from Blue Ice Pictures, after one season, Deadline has confirmed.

The series struggled ratings-wise, averaging 417,000 total viewers and just 131,000 among the P18-49 demo in Live+7.

Created by Jem Garrard, who also served as showrunner, Vagrant Queen followed Elida from child queen to orphaned outcast, as she scavenged the treacherous corners of the galaxy. Adriyan Rae played the lead role of Elida, along with Tim Rozon as Isaac, and Paul du Toit as the menacing Commander Lazaro.

Lance Samuels & Daniel Iron (Goalie) executive produced with F.J. DeSanto & Damian Wassel of Vault Comics. Mika Collins (Deep Six) and Mariko Tamaki (Skim) served as writers, Garrard (Mech X4) and Danishka Esterhazy (Banana Splits) were among the directors.

The Hollywood Reporter was first to report the cancellation.